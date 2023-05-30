Police searching for woman who wandered away from home in Three Rivers

Anyone with information on Marilee's whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Joseph Sheriff’s Office at 269-467-4195.

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who wandered away from her home in Three Rivers.

Marilee Furlong, 73, is believed to have walked away from her home in the 55000 block of Flatbush Road before noon on Monday.

Marilee is described as standing 5'8" tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes. She is believed to have been wearing either red long-sleeved pajamas or a red or pink plaid button-up shirt, light green undershirt, blue jeans and gray and blue sneakers.

Police say Marilee has Alzheimer's and dementia.

Anyone with information on Marilee's whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Joseph Sheriff’s Office at 269-467-4195.

