MLive closing Grand Rapids printing facility, 71 losing jobs

MLive Media Group said it will transfer the production of eight of its newspapers to Ohio.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MLive Media Group announced Thursday that it would be closing its Grand Rapids area printing facility, leaving 71 people without jobs.

The media company said it will transfer the production of eight of its newspapers to Cleveland, Ohio starting Oct. 5.

According to a story on MLive's site, there's 71 employees at the Walker printing and distribution facility. There are 26 full-time employees and 45 part-time. The media company said they would offer employment opportunities at the Cleveland facility to employees of the Walker location.

Employees will also be offered a severance package, which MLive said has been enhanced because of the pandemic.

The Walker facility prints 375,000 newspapers per week, which includes copies of the Grand Rapids Press, the Muskegon Chronicle, the Kalamazoo Gazette, the Jackson Citizen Patriot, the Ann Arbor News, the Flint Journal, The Bay City Times, and the Saginaw News.

MLive said the switch should not impact delivery times for print paper customers, unless there's any accidents that disrupt trucking.

