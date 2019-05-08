GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) announced the launch of an app that provides mobile-based self-guided tours of the UICA Exit Space Project.

For anyone with a smartphone, the experiences of the Grand Rapids murals gives a guide to more than 15 public artworks, both when users are near featured murals and from anywhere around the world.

In a press release, UICA said the addition of the Grand Rapids Murals Experience app was a decision to help improve accessibility to art through the use of modern technology.

“Not only is access to art important, public art, specifically, gives communities a sense of pride in place,” said Katherine Williams, UICA Community Programs Coordinator. “Public art can have a profound impact on spaces that were previously neglected or underutilized; engaging these spaces creates a sense of belonging within the community. We work closely with residents and neighborhood associations to ensure their voices are included in the planning process.”

UICA has been focused on creating art that is accessible to everyone in public spaces for several years with its Exit Space Project.

In July, international artist Natalia Rak worked on painting "Currents to Unknown," the most recent addition to the Grand Rapids skyline. It depicts a multi-story fantastical depiction of a young woman riding a swan through a river with lily pads. While the project was being created, UICA simultaneously partnered with VAMONDE to create the digital self-guided tour experience.

UICA said in addition to Rak's mural, located at 26 Ionia Avenue SW, additional painting is planned for installation at the base of the I-196 exit ramp at Ottawa Avenue NW later this summer.

VAMONDE is an experimental storytelling network for culture and tourism which helps cities share their stories to locals and travelers alike. Their collaborative relationship with Experience Grand Rapids creates engaging multimedia stories through text, images and wayfinding leading users right to their destinations.

The UICA Exit Space Project was created in 2013 by local community members and friends of UICA, Erwin Erkfitz and Brandon Alman. The Exit Space Project ahs funded artists' creations of over 15 public-space murals.

“Public art is amazing, yet also one of the most under-appreciated investments cities make. The art gets plenty of days in the sunshine, yet too often the artists get few,” said Nick Petit, CEO of VAMONDE. “We jump at any opportunity that helps the public connect with the stories and artists that make our cities so special. I’m proud that VAMONDE can be a small part of facilitating cultural and arts enrichment in Grand Rapids.”

To see what art is in Grand Rapids and around the world, download the VAMONDE app and select your preferences.

