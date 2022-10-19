1 hospitalized after fire destroys mobile home in Rockford

The victim was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. Authorities say the home did not have working smoke detectors.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — One person is in the hospital after a fire destroyed a mobile home at Spring Valley Mobile Home Park in Rockford.

Police say the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Bodie Street NE, which is near M-44.

The victim was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. While the cause is still under investigation, authorities say the home did not have working smoke detectors.

Several agencies are on scene to investigate.

