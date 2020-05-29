Modernistic hiring across Michigan

You can see what's available and submit a resume on their website.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — On Friday, Modernistic announced that they're accepting applications for openings across the state of Michigan. The company says they're looking for workers who are passionate about customer service and who plan to make safety their top priority.

Their openings include Carpet Cleaning and Restoration Technician positions in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Flint and Midland. To see other openings available right now and submit a resume, click here.

Modernistic is following safety guidelines as laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep their team members and customers safe.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.