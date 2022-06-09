Moelker Orchards closing after 115 years

The orchard will be put up for sale in early 2023. Customers have until Friday, Dec. 23 to buy the farm's stock of fruit, baked goods and other local products.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 115 years, Moelker Orchards in Grand Rapids will be closing permanently, according to a post on the orchard's Facebook page.

The farm was first opened in 1907 and has provided fresh fruits like apples, cherries, peaches and more. Their farm market has featured local jams, donuts, fudge, pies and other baked goods, while the farm has hosted activities like wagon rides and a pumpkin patch.

The post says Tom and Bonnie Moelker, who own and operate the farm, are retiring at the end of this year.

"They are excited about their future and what God has in store for them in this new phase of life!" the post said about Tom and Bonnie. "We truly value the many relationships that we have made over the years and we have so many wonderful memories to treasure!"

In early 2023, the farm will be put up for sale, according to the post.

The orchard will remain open until Friday, Dec. 23. The Moelker family is hoping to sell their current inventory of fruit, baked goods and jarred goods. Some items may run out early.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the final Customer Appreciation Day will be held for customers to stop by.

Moelker Orchards will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

