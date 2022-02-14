13OYS Morning Team members become chocolatiers for a day

From gold dust to ganache Jay, Emily, and Meredith learn from the experts to create beautiful treats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Valentine's Day is here! In case you aren't in the spirit just yet, the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning team is here to help.

Jay, Emily and Meredith, along with photojournalist Doug, made their way to Mokaya chocolates on Wealthy Street in Eastown to get a special lesson in all things high-end chocolate.

The results were nothing short of delicious...and beautiful.

Perhaps nothing says Valentine's Day more than chocolate, and Mokaya 's treats are far from an ordinary gift.

"We love the details, every aspect of everything we do we've kind of over-analyzed down to every detail," said Max Golczynski, Mokaya's general manager.

The unique flavors, vibrant colors and beautiful designs make these delicious pieces works of art to be savored.

"I think there is something different with high quality chocolate, and not just ours but high quality chocolate in general, that a little bit goes a long way," said Golczynski .

Jay, Emily, and Meredith got to play the role of decorator...each learning a different technique.

Founder and chocolatier "Smitty" Golczynski taught Meredith how to apply gold luster dust to their Love bars, which feature the word "love" in 20 different languages.

Emily learned from assistant chocolatier Amanda Klassen how to create a splatter effect using a mold.

And Jay got the power tools, spraying the mold after Emily's handiwork.

With the mold completely painted, all that's left to do is add the chocolate and ganache.

Mokaya also has a special collaboration happening on Valentine's Day with Let's Stay Home Cocktails. It's a special pairing they created just for Mokaya.

