Molina Healthcare donates $10K to Catholic Charities of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Molina Healthcare of Michigan recently donated $10,000 to Catholic Charities of West Michigan to support their God's Kitchen Food and Pantry Programs. This emergency relief contribution enables the pantry to serve over 4,500 additional to-go meals to locals in need.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of community partners like Molina Healthcare of Michigan,” said Jeff Hoyh, God's Kitchen Food and Pantry Programs manager. “During this unprecedented time, our neighbors need us more than ever. We were able to adapt to serving to-go meals in a setting to keep our clients, staff, and volunteers safe thanks to committed supporters like Molina.”

In addition to donating $10,000 to Catholic Charities, Molina also provided the organization with 300 reusable bags and reusable water bottles to give to those in need during their recurring lunchtime meal distribution.

Catholic Charities of West Michigan has been providing services to the most vulnerable populations in West Michigan since 1946. This valuable community-based organization provides programs and services designed to help families and individuals succeed.

Since 1997, Molina Healthcare of Michigan has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. As of June 30, 2020, the company serves approximately 377,000 members through Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Health Insurance Exchange programs throughout Michigan. For more information, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.

