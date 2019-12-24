GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids are looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at a car early Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. John Wittkowski, it happened around 5 a.m. on Oakdale Street near Kalamazoo Avenue.

Someone threw the bottle bomb at a car parked in the area and started a "very small" fire. Wittkowski says residents in the area put out the fire.

No one was injured in the incident and no one is in custody. The situation is still under investigation.

