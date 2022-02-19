Momentum Center to expand in Holland

Officials say they noticed the need to expand their services during the pandemic. The center will move into the Community Action House building in March.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The Momentum Center will be expanding in Holland in order to expand services to the community.

In March, the center will be leasing the building that previously housed Community Action House (CAH). Momentum Center officials say having this additional space will allow the center to extend their hours, add more programming and provide space for community education and conversations.

“We will now be able to have the impactful services provided in the Grand Haven area repeated in the Holland area,” said Barbara Lee VanHorssen with the Momentum Center. “The support provided to individuals has increased social connections and decreased depression, anxiety, and loneliness.”

Several grants and collaborations have helped move the expansion forward, including a partnership with CAH to lease the new space.

In 2021, the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland area provided a grant to the Momentum Center, and the Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation Board also awarded a $5,000 grant. This grant will help the Momentum Center support their bilingual staff.

An additional grant from the Macatawa Area Coordinating Council Community Enhancement Board will go toward purchasing a bus to provide transportation to Momentum Center members who need it.

Momentum Center officials say they noticed the need to expand their services during the pandemic. The new Holland location will have the same programming as the Grand Haven location.

Officials hope the center's expansion will help more West Michigan communities get the support they need.

“We’re so pleased to see this space again put into meaningful use serving our community," said CAH Executive Director Scott Rumpsa. "Helping people prosper is at the core of our mission, and we are excited to see Momentum Center expanding their services here in Holland. We know many in our community – including some of our program guests – will greatly benefit from the welcoming services offered by the Momentum Center.”

The Momentum Center works to address mental illness, disabilities and addictions through community conversations and programming. Members enjoy recreational activities like exercise classes, movie events, arts and crafts, community outings and more. The center also provides life skills programming.

A public open house will be held March 16 at the new Momentum Center building at 345 W 14th Street in Holland from 4-6 p.m.

