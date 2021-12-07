Mona Shore student allegedly posted threat because he didn’t want to go to school

The suspect in this case will be facing criminal charges and school discipline, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

NORTON SHORES, Mich — The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday that a suspect has been identified and will be charged for making threats to Mona Shores Public Schools.

According to a release from the office, the suspect is a student in the district who created a social media account and sent a threatening post because he didn’t want to go to school.

Police believe similar threats made to other Muskegon County schools were edited posts from this original threat.

In a letter to community members, Mona Shores Superintendent Bill O’Brien said, “Our Norton Shores Police partners worked round the clock to identify and track down the source of this threat. Our whole community can breathe a little easier thanks to their unbelievable work. Keeping our kids safe is the top priority for all of us and we are so thankful for NSPD and their commitment to our kids and community.”

