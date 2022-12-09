Staffing shortage due to illness closes Mona Shores Public Schools on Friday

During the closure, school officials say they will be deep cleaning all schools.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Mona Shores Public Schools will be closed Friday due to a staffing shortage caused by an illness outbreak.

The school announced the closure on Facebook Thursday evening, saying that they "simply do not have the staff to fill our classrooms".

During the closure, school officials say they will be deep cleaning all schools.

All after school and weekend activities are still set to take place. However, the Sailor Celebration at the middle school has been postponed until Dec. 16.

Preschool and daycare at Ross Park Elementary will remain open.

