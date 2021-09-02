x
FBI agent waives key hearing in alleged assault on his wife

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An FBI agent charged with assaulting his wife has waived his right to a key hearing and moved the case to a trial court in Kalamazoo. 

Meanwhile, Richard Trask is not expected to testify as one of the lead agents who investigated an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A trial for five men is scheduled in federal court in October. 

Trask was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder after a July incident at his home in the Kalamazoo area. Investigators say he beat his wife. 

Trask this week waived his right to a hearing to determine whether there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial.

