This is the 37th year for the event which features a nearly 70-foot Christmas tree all lit up and decorated.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich — There are still tickets on sale to see Mona Shores Choir perform in America's Tallest Singing Christmas Tree at the Frauenthal.

This is the 37th year for the event which features a nearly 70-foot Christmas tree all lit up and decorated.

Usually the tickets are sold out within the first few hours of them being on sale, but as of Monday there are almost 1,000 seats left.

160 students from the Mona Shores High School Choir will perform several well-loved Christmas carols alongside 50 members of the school's orchestra.

If you are wondering how much work it takes to set the tree up, the school says it's quite the job.

"Students are involved right from the beginning all the way through taking the tree back down," said Trent Klairter, President of the Mona Shores Choir Association. "It takes roughly 14 hours to build the tree, roughly nine hours to take it back down, we do that over a span of about nine days," he said.

"We also have a fleet of adult volunteers that are the bread and butter of what we do," Klairter added.

Klairter said the singing Christmas tree started nearly 40 years ago when their choir director at the time had an idea to build it.

About eight years ago, the original tree was replaced with a new tree that was redone with all new LED lights and made out of a steel structure.

About 6,000 people that come out and see the performances every year and the school is hoping this year is the same.

A free, special dress rehearsal show will be held next Tuesday with official shows running Wednesday November 30 through Saturday December 3.