Investigation underway after Mona Shores student allegedly posts photo of gun on Snapchat

School officials say the caption on the photo read, "Big day tomorrow." The student was kept from attending school, and an investigation has been launched.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a student at Mona Shores Middle School allegedly posted a photo of a backpack and a gun on Snapchat with the caption, "Big day tomorrow."

Mona Shores Public Schools Superintendent Bill O'Brien released a statement about the incident on Wednesday, saying that the photo had been posted late Tuesday night.

O'Brien said students saw the photo on Snapchat and informed their parents, who contacted the school. Police responded at the student's house and kept them from attending on Wednesday. He said students who attended classes on Wednesday were not in danger.

O'Brien said students who make threats against the school, even if they are made as a joke, face consequences immediately:

School consequences: Immediate suspension for 10 days to allow for investigation. Pending further investigation, possible recommendation for up to expulsion.

Immediate suspension for 10 days to allow for investigation. Pending further investigation, possible recommendation for up to expulsion. Legal consequences: Referral to the County Prosecutor for possible felony charges.

O'Brien thanked those involved for reaching out to the school.

"The actions of these families allowed for the swift and immediate response from Norton Shores Police in order to be at the students home to address the threat," he wrote in the statement. "The families also did the right thing by not reposting on social media or sharing the Snapchat post in other ways. This allowed for the investigation to be immediate and ensured that our students were safe. Thank you to all the students and families that did their part in an incredible way to help keep all students safe."

He also encouraged parents to speak with their children about the incident and to understand the consequences social media can have.

This comes the same day that an Oakridge High School student was taken out of school for posting a selfie with a gun in the school bathroom. While the gun was determined to likely have been fake, an investigation is underway.

