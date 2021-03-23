Monday fire leaves Grand Rapids piano business reduced to ash, including over 40 pianos

"The pile of pianos wouldn't go out. It's just leveled to a pile of ash now," said Jeff Waffle about his business. He had about 25 pool tables inside, also gone.

WYOMING, Mich. — Jeff Waffle drove to the site where his business once stood Tuesday afternoon. What he saw was nothing more than a pile of ash.

Before a large fire Monday in Wyoming, Grand Rapids Piano and Pool Tables was a tenant of a building home to a few businesses. Waffle moved, stored, tuned, and previously restored pianos. He also stored pool tables.

Now, the roughly 45 pianos and 25 pool tables inside are gone.

"They belonged to my customers," said Waffle. "I promised to take care of them. Grandmas' pianos, irreplaceable pool tables."

Wyoming Police and Fire responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 2500 block of Batt Drive SW around 1:30 p.m. Monday. The building became engulfed in flames, and also caught a nearby house on fire. Both buildings are considered total losses.

It is unknown at this time what started the fire. Tuesday, fire investigators were at the site, as well as clean-up crews. However, Wyoming Fire Chief said there is so much damage, it will be difficult to find the cause.

While all occupants of the building and home were able to evacuate safely, Waffle knows his business was one of the casualties.

"Some stupid mistake of somebody else's," said Waffle, "ruined everything for a whole lot of people."

He said the other tenants of the building included storage and mechanic businesses.

Waffle said he does have insurance, but is still working out the details. The pianos belonged mostly to his customers, a few of them were his. They included mostly grand pianos, some uprights, and pump organs.

"It's going to be a lot to deal with," said Waffle. "I don't know."

At the time of the fire, Waffle was at his business. His dog was tied up out front by his truck. He said one of the mechanic shop workers came by, asking for a fire extinguisher. He grabbed the one he had.

"I went around back to try to fight it, but it was a car fire underneath," said Waffle, "Gasoline pouring. Once the extinguisher ran out, I had to get out. By the time I wrapped back around the corner, there was already flames shooting out of my building. I couldn’t grab anything."

He was able to untie and save his dog, as well as grab a binder of paperwork. His truck also burned down.

