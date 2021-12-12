Early Morning Rush: Monday, Dec. 13

Here are the top headlines for Monday, Dec. 13.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ETHAN CRUMBLEY IN COURT: A 15-year-old boy accused of opening fire at his Michigan high school, killing four students, is due in court for a procedural hearing.

Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other counts for the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School. The purpose of Monday’s hearing is to prepare for the next hearing, set for Dec. 20.

DEADLY TORNADOES: Dozens were killed after an outbreak of deadly tornadoes across the Midwest Friday night.

The storms impacted eight states, with tornadoes leveling out entire communities. An Amazon warehouse in Illinois was completely destroyed, killing six people inside.

The hardest hit state was Kentucky, where the governor says the death toll is expected to reach at least 50.

MICHIGAN POWER OUTAGES: Thousands in Michigan are still without power Monday morning after high winds over the weekend. At its peak, some 150,000 households were in the dark Saturday.

Today, 15,000 are still without power in Michigan. Crews hope to have power restored by tonight.

JAIL DEATH INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Muskegon County Jail Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., inmate Marleon Danell Johnson, 32, was found unresponsive in his cell during a cell check, authorities say. Correctional officers and medical personnel performed CPR on Johnson, but he was pronounced dead at 5:18 a.m.

FORECAST: Mild temperatures first half of the week, then turning colder, more seasonable. Get the full forecast here.

