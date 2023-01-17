$10,000 stolen from Ottawa County animal shelter

Harbor Humane Society believes someone got ahold of its checking account information and used it to pay off a credit card bill.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — An animal shelter in Ottawa County is in need of help after thousands of dollars were stolen from its bank account.

Harbor Humane Society director Jen Self-Aulgur says after recently checking a bank statement, they discovered a $10,000 charge that was not made by the shelter. She believes someone got ahold of their checking account information and used it to pay off a credit card bill.

"I think it's a really good reminder to check your bank statements," says Self-Aulgur. "And realize that unfortunately, there are unscrupulous people out there that don't mind stealing from nonprofits, which is really sad to me."

While they are getting by for now, Self-Aulger says losing that amount of money presents a challenge for their day-to-day operations.

"It does make us have to maybe hold off on purchases that we need to make or different things like that," says Self-Aulger. "I think for nonprofits, too, it's just, we don't tend to think that people will do bad things to us. But unfortunately, there are people out there that will."

Self-Aulger says their bank is currently looking into recovering the stolen money.

If you'd like to donate to Harbor Humane Society, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.