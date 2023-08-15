Former Montague High School principal retires following Title IX investigation

The district accepted Curt Hansen's retirement on Aug. 14. Christy Thommen will be taking over as principal of Montague High School.

MONTAGUE, Mich. — The principal of Montague High School has retired following a Title IX investigation that was prompted by accusations of inappropriate conduct with district students.

Curt Hansen was placed on paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave on March 13 following these accusations. On Aug. 14, the district accepted Hansen's retirement.

Montague Area Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Johnson said the investigation into Hansen's conduct has been completed, but the district is restricted from speaking on it in detail.

"State and federal student privacy laws and Title IX confidentiality requirements prohibit the District from commenting on the specific outcome of Title IX investigations involving students," said Johnson.

Christy Thommen will be taking over as principal of the high school.

The investigation into Hansen began after 13 ON YOUR SIDE received tips from concerned parents.

13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained documents on the investigation through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request earlier this year. The majority of the 86-page FOIA report is heavily redacted, meaning a lot of details have been blocked out including exactly what happened that sparked the investigation.

A letter from Superintendent Johnson informed Hansen that the district and the school board were investigating allegations of potential misconduct and that they reserved the right to impose disciplinary sanctions up to termination, based on their findings.

On Friday, March 3, an email sent to Johnson claims students were sexually harassed, emasculated and bullied by school staff. The sender's name on that email was also redacted in the documents.

"I want you to understand the severity of their actions and words. I expect them to be held accountable and reprimanded by Montague Public Schools," the email to the superintendent said. "If you do not hold them accountable and they are not reprimanded for their actions, I will explore public media and or legal options."

On March 27, 2023, Johnson said the district launched a full Title IX investigation after getting formal complaints. Johnson referred to it as a federal process that takes time and could last between 60-90 days, during which Hansen would be on leave.

In the letter sent to Hansen, district officials told him to immediately turn in all keys, documents, computers and electronic devices. He was also told to have no communication about the investigation with any current or former student or with any other school employees, volunteers or community members.

Hansen was also told he was not able to be present on school property or at a school-sponsored event unless directed to be present by a district administrator.

