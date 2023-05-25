No one injured in Montague house fire

Montague Fire Chief Ron Anderson said the fire is believed to have started in the grill, which the family had been using on the back deck.

MONTAGUE, Mich. — Crews are on scene of a house fire in Muskegon County that authorities say may have started after a family was grilling on the deck Wednesday.

The impacted home is along Onsikamme Street in Montague.

Montague Fire Chief Ron Anderson said the fire is believed to have started in the grill, which the family had been using on the back deck.

The fire then spread to the home. It damaged much of the kitchen area before crews could extinguish it. The fire is now out.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Anderson.

Crews will remain on scene to check for hot spots and clean up debris.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

