Driver injured after tractor-trailer carrying lumber overturns in Montcalm Co.

The driver, a 51-year-old Hulbert man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after a tractor-trailer hauling lumber rolled during a crash, injuring the driver.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on southbound US-131 in Pierson Township. A tractor-trailer, which was hauling double flatbeds carrying lumber, was traveling south when the driver was unable to negotiate a curve, deputies say.

The tractor-trailer ran off the roadway to the right and overturned, spilling the lumber.

The driver, a 51-year-old Hulbert man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound US-131 was closed for several hours for cleanup and investigation. This crash remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.