Montcalm Co. crash kills woman, seriously injures 8-year-old

The woman was driving eastbound on M-46 when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound box truck, police say.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A Nunica woman was killed and her 8-year-old son seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Montcalm County Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on M-46 in Cato Township. Investigation revealed that the 39-year-old Nunica woman was driving eastbound on M-46 when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound box truck.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her 8-year-old son, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The 31-year-old driver of the box truck was uninjured.

This crash remains under investigation.

