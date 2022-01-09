Montcalm Co. crash kills woman, seriously injures 8-year-old

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A Nunica woman was killed and her 8-year-old son seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Montcalm County Sunday morning.
Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on M-46 in Cato Township. Investigation revealed that the 39-year-old Nunica woman was driving eastbound on M-46 when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound box truck.
The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her 8-year-old son, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
The 31-year-old driver of the box truck was uninjured.
This crash remains under investigation.
