MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a baby in Montcalm County, they said in a press release.

The child, 1, was found unresponsive in a home near W. Stanton Road near N. Hillman Road around 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to police. Despite lifesaving efforts by the police, the baby was pronounced dead.

The crime lab is assisting the police with the investigation and will provide updates as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

