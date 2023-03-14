86-year-old man severely injured in hit-and-run pedestrian crash

Deputies are now searching for the suspect vehicle, which has been described as a late model, dark-colored SUV.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle suspected of hitting an 86-year-old man and fleeing the scene in Montcalm County.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Monday on Youngman Road in Eureka Township. Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services was already at the scene responding to a call for help from a resident in the area.

An 86-year-old Greenville man was crossing the street to help medical personnel when he tripped and fell backward. He was hit by a northbound vehicle. The vehicle did not stop.

First responders began treating the man's injuries, and he was taken to a hospital. While his injuries are severe, they are not considered life-threatening.

Deputies are now searching for the suspect vehicle, which has been described as a late model, dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.