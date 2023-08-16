Man loses control of motorcycle after tire blows; 2 injured in crash

The back tire of the motorcycle blew out, causing the driver to lose control. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Montcalm County Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Stanton Road in Douglass Township. The back tire of the motorcycle blew out, causing the driver to lose control. Both the driver, a 54-year-old Greenville man, and the passenger, a 47-year-old Greenville woman, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver is in serious condition.

Deputies say neither the driver nor passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. There are no other factors contributing to the crash other than the blown tire, according to deputies.

Montcalm County Sheriff's Office officials originally reported the passenger died as a result of her injuries, but issued a correction Wednesday afternoon stating that the woman had survived.

"Our prayers and sincere apologies go out to the persons involved in the crash and their family," reads a statement from the sheriff's office. "We strive to provide accurate information and greatly failed. We will work to ensure things like this do not occur in the future."

