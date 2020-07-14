Montcalm County Sheriff won't issue citations over mask mandate

The sheriff's office issued a letter Tuesday, saying they won't use police resources to issue citations over masks.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Another Michigan sheriff's office has said it will not be enforcing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's mask mandate, which requires a mask or face covering to be worn in public indoor spaces.

Under the order, businesses are also required to deny service or entry to anyone not wearing a mask. Violators of the mask mandate could face a $500 fine, which would be issued through local law enforcement.

Tuesday, the Montcalm County Sheriff Michael Williams said his office would not be "expending the resources of the sheriff's office on issuing citations to individuals not wearing masks." He said people who would like to report violators can contact the state attorney general.

Williams said in a letter that the official opinion of the sheriff's office is to "continue to educate the public on the benefits of wearing a face covering in enclosed public spaces."

This is a stance several law enforcement agencies have taken, but some still say if someone isn't compliant they will issue a citation to enforce the governor's executive order.

"Law enforcement officers who ignore the law put the lives of those they are sworn to protect at risk. Face coverings are a simple, effective way to reduce the spread of this deadly disease," the governor's office said in response to the Montcalm County Sheriff.

Williams said in his letter that Whitmer's executive orders have led to confusion among local law enforcement. But he said people need to respect a business' requirements for a mask, and people who do not comply with that could be prosecuted for trespassing or disorderly conduct.

In response to the statement from Montcalm County, the Michigan Attorney General's office said they do not supervise local law enforcement.

"They answer to their constituents, taxpayers and voters, and we encourage those residents who are upset with the actions of those agencies to express their dissatisfaction with the leadership there," a statement read in part.

"The Governor’s executive orders carry the weight of law. Local police agencies and county prosecutors are still the most appropriate authorities to deal with violations of the executive orders as they are present in the communities they police and deal with complaints about violations of the law each and every day."

The attorney general's office said if local law enforcement agencies are confused about the executive orders can ask their office for guidance.

