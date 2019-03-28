MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE: The suspects wanted for a shooting in Montcalm County are in custody.

Deputies say Andrea and Craig Lake were arrested in Greenville around 2:45 Friday morning.

They should soon face charges related to a 61-year-old who was shot in the head near Townline Lake in Belvidere Township on Thursday.

The investigating sergeant could not give us an update on that victim, other than to say he was speaking with investigators.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Bluebird Lane and Townline Lake.

Michigan State Police said an altercation occurred and several gunshots were heard before people left the residence.

Michigan State Police

When police arrived they said a 61-year-old man was suffering from a gun shot wound to the head. He was taken to by Aeromed to a Grand Rapids.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.