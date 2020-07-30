Troopers on scene of stand-off with armed suspect in Montcalm County

The troopers were originally trying to do a wellness check on the man inside the house before he fired shots.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police said troopers are currently on scene of a standoff at house in Montcalm County.

MSP said an armed man has barricaded himself inside of a house on W. Coral Road.

Originally troopers were at the house attempting to do a wellness check on the man this morning. While troopers were there, shots were fired from the residence.

MSP said no troopers were injured and they did not return fire.

The armed subject is believed to be the only person inside the house, according to a press release from MSP.

Troopers don't believe there is any threat to public safety. The MSP Emergency Support Team is on the way to the scene to help.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

