Charges dropped against owner of dogs that attacked 5-year-old Michigan boy

The prosecutor's office says there is no evidence in the case to prove that the dog's owner knew his dogs were "dangerous animals," so she's dropping the charges.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The Montcalm County Prosecutor has dropped felony charges against the owner of two dogs who attacked and severely injured a boy earlier this month.

According to Michigan State Police, Brian Ruthruff's two Pitbulls, 'Chief' and 'Nala,' attacked 5-year-old Hunter Callender.

"After further investigation and review of applicable case law the following is the current state of the law- The Michigan Court of Appeals has held that this charge is not a strict liability offense; rather, the statute requires proof that the owner knew that his animal was a dangerous animal within the meaning of the dangerous animal statute prior to the incident," Montcalm County Prosecuting Attorney Andrea Krause shared with 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

The prosecutor said there is no evidence to prove that the defendant knew that his dogs were "dangerous animals" under the statute.

"Prosecutors have a duty to protect the rights of both victims and defendants. We could not in good conscience proceed with the criminal prosecution in this case under the current state of the law," she said.

Hunter was at his grandmother's house in Winfield Township when the incident happened.

He was playing in the front yard with his little sister when his mother, Ashley White, tells us Ruthruff's two pit bulls jumped out of his van from across the street and attacked him.

Hunter's mother says he suffered broken bones in his face and has undergone several surgeries so far.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Hunter's medical costs, as well as a donation account through Community First Credit Union.

Community members have also set up a t-shirt drive to help the family.

