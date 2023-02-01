Montcalm woman enters no contest plea in drunk driving crash that left two dead

Amber Martens' blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when she hit and killed two people. Seven other charges were dismissed.

STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm woman entered a no-contest plea for two counts of operating while under the influence causing death in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two last summer.

Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were hit and killed. Detectives say the driver, Amber Martens, 34, didn't stop at the scene.

According to prosecutors, Martens' blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit in July 2022.

In court on Wednesday, Martens entered the no-contest plea in exchange for the seven other charges to be dropped.

A no-contest plea means that the defendant is neither accepting nor denying guilt, but is instead agreeing to the punishment of the crime.

Mertens is also embroiled in a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of the victim's family. Three area bars are also named in the suit.

