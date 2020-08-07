Moped vs. car crash leaves driver seriously injured

Police say the moped driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to Metro hospital with serious injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A moped versus car crash occurred Wednesday evening that left a 24-year-old seriously injured.

At approximately 4:56 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the accident on Baldwin Street at 12th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 24-year-old Grand Rapids resident was driving a moped and ran a red light when it was struck by a 2012 Chevy Suburban driven by a 39-year-old Hudsonville resident. The Suburban had a green light.

Police say the moped driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to Metro hospital with serious injuries. The occupants of the suburban were not injured.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

