MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Warnings about a potentially deadly disease spread by mosquitos now include more west Michigan counties

The disease is Eastern Equine Encephalitis or EEE.

Kalamazoo and Berrien Counties were already in the warning area. The State Department of Health and Human Services is adding Cass, Van Buren and Barry counties to the list, bringing the total to eight.

There have been seven human infections and three deaths since July. The state is advising people in the warning areas to wear long sleeves and pants, protect themselves with deet fortified bug spray and limit time outside after dark.

On the Thornapple River Trail in Middleville, people were taking precautions Tuesday evening.

“There can be a lot of mosquitos, sometimes to the point where you want to turn around and go back anyway,” says Dave Brondesma.” I will probably wear bug spray more often and be a lot more conscious if I see mosquitos nearby.”

The State Department of Health suggests people in the warning areas take precautions until the first frost kills this year’s mosquito population.

“There have been deaths from this, so I am certainly going to be cautious and tell everybody I know that it’s a real thing,” says Janet Arizola.

