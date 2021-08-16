More money to police? Gov. Whitmer proposes $75 million for public safety

The money would be federal dollars from President Biden's American Rescue Plan.

DETROIT — The day after a Kalamazoo County Sherriff's Deputy was killed in the line of duty, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed an injection of millions in public safety funding.

Gov. Whitmer wants to dedicate $75 million from President Biden's American Rescue Plan to aid police departments, which she says will make more Michiganders feel safe day-to-day.

Gov. Whitmer says the money will be spent in three ways: Increased resources to police departments; getting guns off the street; and expanding job and education opportunities within the justice system.

Specific proposals include scholarships and loan repayment to officers who work and live in the same community.

"We know that when police come from communities they serve," Gov. Whitmer said in her Detroit press conference, "policing is safer and more effective."

She also proposed additional funding to chip away at backlogged firearms cases with visiting judges in order to reduce the number of illegal guns in circulation. Also mentioned in the proposal was additional funding for social services to victims of gunshot wounds in hospitals to reduce retaliatory crimes.

Whitmer says the funding boost to public safety will go hand-in-hand with other funding increases that have already been signed into law, which allow schools to hire more counselors, social workers and nurses.

"Early investments in mental and social health help reduce crime in the long run," Gov. Whitmer said. "If higher-risk students are given the support and resources they need to succeed, they do."

