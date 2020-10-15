More people have been charged for alleged involvement in Whitmer kidnapping plot, AG Nessel says

Nessel said she could not give additional details, but she did say she believes more people may have been involved in the plot.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told ABC News Wednesday that additional people have been charged at the state level for their alleged involvement in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Nessel said she could not give additional details, but she did say she believes more people may have been involved in the plot.

So far, 13 men are known to have been charged in the plot, which included plans to kidnap Whitmer and have her stand trail for treason. The plan included explosives and a Taser purchased for $4,000.

Ideally, it would have been executed before the November 2020 elections, court records show.

On Tuesday, five of the men accused of being involved in the plot appeared in a hearing in a Grand Rapids federal court. On that day, three of the men were denied bond.

Magistrate Judge Sally Berens said she would rule on the bond status of the other two Michigan men at a later date, while a sixth defendant from Delaware was ordered to be transferred to Michigan to face charges.

Seven others linked to a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court for allegedly seeking to storm the Michigan Capitol and providing material support for terrorist acts by seeking a “civil war.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.