'More snowless sidewalks!': Snowmelt system expands in downtown Holland

Holland has the largest snowmelt system in North America.

HOLLAND, Mich. — We're getting closer to snowmelt season along the lakeshore, and downtown Holland is expanding their system.

The city announced Thursday that the underground system is now expanding to Central Avenue and 10th Street just beyond the main shopping strip.

The snowmelt system uses tubes to carry the warm water from Holland Energy Park to keep the sidewalks clear in the downtown Holland area.

"Our businesses love it, our restaurants and retailers love it, and the public loves it," said Amy Sasamoto, DDA Coordinator for the City of Holland. "We're known for this, we're the largest snow melt system in North America."

Sasamoto said the warm water stream will officially be turned on starting Nov. 1.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.