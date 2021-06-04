x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

More SOS transactions now online, at self-service stations

More than 6,000 people renewed or replaced their driver’s license or ID at a self-service station since March 16.

LANSING, Mich — Following a massive technology upgrade by the Michigan Secretary of State, Michiganders can now renew standard and enhanced driver’s licenses and identification cards online and at self-service stations.

“We have launched a new, service-driven era of operations that provides customers many more ways to conveniently conduct their business with us,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “This is a major step forward as we continue to improve our service for all Michiganders.”

New online services include:

  • Renew or replace an enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required
  • View the mailing status of the requested driver’s license or state ID
  • Pre-apply for an original driver’s license
  • Request and obtain a driving record
  • Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license
  • Pay reinstatement fees and invoices
  • Apply to be a notary public
  • Access streamlined business services

New transactions offered at self-service stations include:

  • Renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required
  • Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID
  • Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license
  • Sign up on the state’s organ donor registry

Between March 16 – when the upgrade was completed – and the end of the month, thousands of residents who would have previously needed an office visit used online services or self-service stations. More than 6,000 people renewed or replaced their driver’s license or ID at a self-service station, and more than 5,300 enhanced driver’s license or ID transactions were completed online.

Access online services, find a self-service station near you or make an office appointment here.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.