More SOS transactions now online, at self-service stations

More than 6,000 people renewed or replaced their driver’s license or ID at a self-service station since March 16.

LANSING, Mich — Following a massive technology upgrade by the Michigan Secretary of State, Michiganders can now renew standard and enhanced driver’s licenses and identification cards online and at self-service stations.

“We have launched a new, service-driven era of operations that provides customers many more ways to conveniently conduct their business with us,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “This is a major step forward as we continue to improve our service for all Michiganders.”

New online services include:

Renew or replace an enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required

View the mailing status of the requested driver’s license or state ID

Pre-apply for an original driver’s license

Request and obtain a driving record

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Pay reinstatement fees and invoices

Apply to be a notary public

Access streamlined business services

New transactions offered at self-service stations include:

Renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required

Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Sign up on the state’s organ donor registry

Between March 16 – when the upgrade was completed – and the end of the month, thousands of residents who would have previously needed an office visit used online services or self-service stations. More than 6,000 people renewed or replaced their driver’s license or ID at a self-service station, and more than 5,300 enhanced driver’s license or ID transactions were completed online.

Access online services, find a self-service station near you or make an office appointment here.

