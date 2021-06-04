More SOS transactions now online, at self-service stations

LANSING, Mich — Following a massive technology upgrade by the Michigan Secretary of State, Michiganders can now renew standard and enhanced driver’s licenses and identification cards online and at self-service stations.
“We have launched a new, service-driven era of operations that provides customers many more ways to conveniently conduct their business with us,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “This is a major step forward as we continue to improve our service for all Michiganders.”
New online services include:
- Renew or replace an enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required
- View the mailing status of the requested driver’s license or state ID
- Pre-apply for an original driver’s license
- Request and obtain a driving record
- Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license
- Pay reinstatement fees and invoices
- Apply to be a notary public
- Access streamlined business services
New transactions offered at self-service stations include:
- Renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required
- Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID
- Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license
- Sign up on the state’s organ donor registry
Between March 16 – when the upgrade was completed – and the end of the month, thousands of residents who would have previously needed an office visit used online services or self-service stations. More than 6,000 people renewed or replaced their driver’s license or ID at a self-service station, and more than 5,300 enhanced driver’s license or ID transactions were completed online.
Access online services, find a self-service station near you or make an office appointment here.
