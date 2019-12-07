IONIA, Mich. - If it didn't already feel like summer, head over to the Ionia Free Fair and make it official.

The Ionia Free Fair has been happening for more than 100 years -- 104 to be exact. It started on Thursday, July 11 and will run until July 20. Organizers estimate 400,000 guests will show up for the fun during those ten days.

There is something for everyone at the fair too -- whether it be rides, food, live music, farm animals, the banana derby, a monster truck show, or even a sea lion show -- there's no shortage of entertainment.

Fair goers can enter the gates, enjoy live entertainment, and select shows for free. Parking is $10 and all food vendors will require payment.

If you'd like to see a full list of events visit www.ioniafreefair.com.

