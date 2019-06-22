MUSKEGON, Mich. — It may have started as a hobby with just a few rabbits, but when a Muskegon couple was evicted from a rental home on Catherine Avenue this week -- they left behind more than 150 bunnies.

“One-hundred fifty-seven rabbits,” says Pound Buddies executive director Lana Carson. “They were free roaming all throughout the residence. There was a substantial amount of damage. They chewed everything. Animal excrement throughout the house.”

Considering the conditions, Carson says most of the rabbits are in good health.

“Surprisingly, the animals are okay,” she says. “There were maybe about a dozen that came out that had some concerns. Unfortunately, we did find several deceased animals.”

Pound Buddies has relocated about 100 of the rabbits to cooperating animal shelters in West Michigan.

“We are not set up to handle that type of influx of rabbits,” she explained.

It is not clear why the couple evicted from the rental home had such a large population of rabbits.

“We don’t know if it was some pets and it just got out of hand,” says Carson. “We did find numerous cages, so I think this was more of a hobby.”

Pound Buddies is planning to start offering the rabbits for adoption next week.

“They do seem like nice little pets,” she says. “They run around and they seem to be very playful. They are funny bunnies. We have seen their personality and companionship.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .