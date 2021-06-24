The dental industry is still feeling the effects of the shutdown which closed their offices to emergency services only for months last spring.

If you've been waiting to go to the dentist during the pandemic — don't. State health officials say now that the state is reopening, it's time to get the dental care you need.

Dentist offices reopened about this time last year after being restricted to emergency services only for a few months, and the dental industry is still feeling the effects of the shutdown.

In Michigan, more than 30% of offices are reporting a lower volume of patients than normal. That's according to data collected by the American Dental Association.

My Community Dental Center officials are reminding patients not to put off the treatment and care they need.

"It's safe to go to the dentist. Waiting isn't an option," Marketing Manager Ashley Abbott-Bodien says. "Dental health is critical to overall health."

She says some dental centers, including My Community Dental Center, is seeing a slight uptick in new patients so there is a demand for new staff to meet those needs.

