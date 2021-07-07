More than a walk in the park: New luxury picnic company offers upscale relaxing

There are add-ons ranging from picnic standards like food and drinks, to games to play or canvases to paint on, or some more romantic options.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As social life inches its way back to a pre-pandemic sense of normal, some things are sticking around. People found new hobbies and ways to spend time distanced from other people, and a new favorite for many was a picnic in the park.

Tara Buchanan saw this trend, and is now trying to take make picnics even more relaxing - at least for the people who book them. The founder of the Luxury Picnic Company, this is Buchanan’s third job, but she says she’s managing well.

“We’re busy, but it’s rewarding, it’s fun," Buchanan says. "So it’s working for now.”

The only work someone has to do is make the booking online, and then show up and enjoy. Buchanan will set up a picnic pretty much anywhere - from parks around Grand Rapids, your own backyard or even the shore of Lake Michigan.

“It’s nice to be around people, it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to do that," Buchanan says. "If some people are hesitant, this is a great way to have a luxury experience like dining, but outdoors.”

Picnics start at $100 for two people and go up in price and amenities from there. There are also add-ons ranging from picnic standards like food and drinks, to games to play or canvases to paint on, or some slightly more romantic options, like rose petals or special proposal packages.

And of course, the picnics are picture perfect for social media.

“It’s really rewarding when you watch them show up and they just take photos because it really is a beautiful sight,” Buchanan says.

She says the response to her startup has been pretty much all positive, but she wasn’t expecting the amount of customers.

“It’s been a little overwhelming, even just within the past few days I’ve gotten email notifications of booking, booking, booking, so it’s a lot but it’s good.”

Booking is available through the end of the summer, but Buchanan doesn’t plan to keep hosting picnics until the weather warms back up in the spring.

