More vaccine information needs to be communicated to Michiganders, Lt. Governor says

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist sat down with 13 ON YOUR SIDE to talk COVID-19, UIA and more.

There needs to be more communication to the people of Michigan about the COVID-19 vaccine. That comes from Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist about the rising COVID-19 numbers in Michigan.

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist sat down with 13 ON YOUR SIDE Thursday, and he says the governor's office is focused on communicating and continuing community partnerships that educate and administer the vaccine.

He says having an effective vaccine is what allows businesses to remain open.

"(At the start of the pandemic,) we didn't have safe effective vaccines. Now we have three and they work. The stats I just described, you know, more than 80% of people dying in the hospital or on a ventilator are people who are not vaccinated vaccines are effective in preventing people from having those severe outcomes," Lt. Gov. Gilchrist says. "And so we want to make sure people take advantage of the resources that we have."

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist also addressed the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, issues with the UIA and mental health services in 13 ON YOUR SIDE'S one-on-one interview with him.

Watch the full interview below:

