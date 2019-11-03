MUSKEGON, Mich. — From the polar vortex to the bomb cyclone, this winter has been one for the books. With significantly warmer temperatures in the forecast, we think it's safe to say the worst is behind us.

The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning team wanted to bid a fond farewell to winter at one of the very best places to enjoy what the season has to offer: the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex.

Aaron and James tackled the luge, while Meredith hit the trails to cross country ski. Kamady put her feet up in front of the fire with a cup of hot chocolate!

The Muskegon Winter Sports Complex is the only luge track of it's kind in the Midwest. They also offer cross country skiing, an ice skating trail, hockey, snow shoeing and so much more.

