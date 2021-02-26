Vote for your favorite fish fry in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Fish Frenzy returns in 2021 -- now's the time to vote for your favorite fish fry in West Michigan.

Voting begins Friday, Feb. 26 with the winners of each round announced every Friday during 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings beginning on March 5.

The winner of each region will be announced Friday, March 19 and will head to the Fishy Four. A final champion will be crowned on Good Friday, April 2.

►Get a downloadable version of the bracket here.

Christ the King in Howard City is defending its title this year after it defeated St. James in Montague for the 2020 Fish Fry Frenzy championship.

Vote for your favorites below and tune in every Friday as we reveal the winners!

GRAND RAPIDS REGION:

KENT COUNTY REGION:

LAKESHORE REGION

BEST OF THE REST REGION:

