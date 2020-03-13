As we told you last week, we're on a mission to find the best fish fry in West Michigan. Hundreds of votes were cast in round one and we made it to the Edible 8!

If you don't see your fish fry listed, you can help us build up our fish fry map.

Here's a look at the updated bracket:

2020 Fish Fry Frenzy Edible 8

13 On Your Side

Below, you can vote for your favorite fish fry in the Edible 8! You can only vote once. You have until Thursday, March 19 at 11:59 p.m. to do so. We will announce who is moving on to the Edible 8 on the Friday, March 20 edition of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings.

