GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After weeks of voting, we now have a winner in the 13 On Your Side Fish Fry Frenzy!

The finals pitted 2019 champion St. James in Montague against Christ the King in Howard City.

St. James led throughout much of the week, but both sides saw a surge in the final day of voting.

And the winner by a narrow margin of just 21 votes is...

Christ the King!

The church not only wins bragging rights in West Michigan, but also will take home the new 13 ON YOUR SIDE Fish Fry Frenzy trophy! Thank you to our friends at Standale Recognition for making this beautiful trophy.

2020 Fish Fry Frenzy trophy

13 On Your Side

13 ON YOUR SIDE would like to congratulate Christ the King and thank all the people who voted this year throughout the tournament!

Here is the final look at the 2020 bracket:

2020 Fish Fry Frenzy Champion revealed!

13 On Your Side

More Food News and Recipes 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.