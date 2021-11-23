Crews install official Grand Rapids Christmas tree

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas in downtown Grand Rapids.
The city's official Christmas tree arrived on a flatbed truck around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The 42-foot Concolor Fir tree traveled more than 110 miles from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton, Michigan to its new home at Rosa Parks Circle.
The tree is said to be roughly 4,000 pounds.
Charlie and Elizabeth Secchia and John and Monica Inhulsen donate the tree annually while Rockford Construction, Gelock Heavy Movers, Buist Electric, and Shine Decorators work together to make this holiday installation possible each year.
The official tree lighting will take place on Friday, Dec. 3.
RELATED VIDEO: