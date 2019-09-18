GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every Wednesday, we help you plan your weekend, with Grand Rapids Kids, and there's plenty of fall fun happening already in West Michigan.

The 4th Annual Apple Fest is Saturday, Sept. 21, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Virtue Cider in Fennville. The one-day festival celebrates the apple harvest, with a pig roast, live music, cider house tours, apple queen pageant, farm tours, apple discovery zone and carnival-style harvest games.

Also on Saturday is the Allendale Fall Festival in the Community Park. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and includes a car show, craft show, firefighter relay, softball tournament, food trucks, and kids activities.

If you’re looking for another fall themed event, the Michigan Apple Fest is Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Sparta. In Rogers Park you’ll find local food and drinks, cider and doughnuts, a history of apples in Michigan, as well as kids games and activities.

And for the animal lovers -- John Ball Zoo is celebrating International Red Panda Day, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There you can learn interesting facts, play games and activities, and of course visit the zoo’s own Wasabi and Wyatt.

