GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It was an emotional morning at 13 ON YOUR SIDE. After being a part of the team for 15 years, Dan Harland hung up the microphone on Friday, Nov. 2.

What's next for Dan? He’s joining Keller Williams East in Grand Rapids.

“After 15 years here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE as a news and sports anchor covering all of West Michigan, I feel I know our area as well as anyone and that knowledge will help me in my new career in real estate,” he said. “I look forward to helping home buyers and sellers reach their goals and dreams, and I’ll do it with the professionalism (and fun) that you’ve seen each morning on TV but now on a much more personal level.”

Producers Katie Sakala and Matt Gard, along with Brent Ashcroft, worked together to gather former and current co-workers, friends and athletes and coaches from his time on the sidelines. Each one of them had a special farewell and best wishes for his future.

Watch them all here:

“I’ve spent so many Friday nights on the sidelines at high school football games and getting to know our communities,” said Harland. “I’ve lived out some of my dreams here, from covering the Super Bowl, the Final Four, and so many great moments in between. I feel so extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work here. I love West Michigan. My wife and I met here, and this is the place where I want to raise our son, Brett.

"This is such a great place to live, and I want to help others here in this special place.”

It isn't an exaggeration to say everyone here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE will miss you. We wish nothing by the best for you and your family.

Stay in touch.

