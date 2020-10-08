Barre on the Blue Bridge raising money for a good cause

The virtual tickets are donation-based and proceeds will go towards Grand Rapids HQ.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Barre Code Grand Rapids is taking over the Blue Bridge to host live-DJ Barre Code class on Monday, Aug. 10.

Patrons will meet up at 6 p.m. and class will kick off at 7 p.m. -- and it will be live streamed.

Three of the Barre Code's instructors will take classgoers on a 45-minute journey to sample three class styles and the event will end with a mindful meditation lead by Megan Rader from Kula Yoga.

The virtual tickets are donation-based and proceeds will go towards Grand Rapids HQ. Barre Code has raised more than $1,000 so far.

Ticket cost $15 and sales will stop at 2 p.m.

The Barre Code on the Blue Bridge event is happening in collaboration with:

The GFB

Heights Yoga Project

Bloom + Lake Creative

Little Roots LLC

Bloom and Grow Coffee

Donnaz Wellness Made EZ

InBooze

Boxed Water

Michigan Center for Holistic Medicine

Kooistra Chiropractic Clinic

Clean Juice Gaslight Village

Samantha Ruth Photography

Kula Yoga

My Lovely Muse

Athleta Gaslight Village

Norcross Counseling + Wellness

Pure Haven

Root Functional Medicine

Scout & Cellar

Julia Walker - Financial Services with New York Life

The Parlour at CityFlatsHotel

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

