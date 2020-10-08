Barre on the Blue Bridge raising money for a good cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Barre Code Grand Rapids is taking over the Blue Bridge to host live-DJ Barre Code class on Monday, Aug. 10.
Patrons will meet up at 6 p.m. and class will kick off at 7 p.m. -- and it will be live streamed.
Three of the Barre Code's instructors will take classgoers on a 45-minute journey to sample three class styles and the event will end with a mindful meditation lead by Megan Rader from Kula Yoga.
The virtual tickets are donation-based and proceeds will go towards Grand Rapids HQ. Barre Code has raised more than $1,000 so far.
Ticket cost $15 and sales will stop at 2 p.m.
The Barre Code on the Blue Bridge event is happening in collaboration with:
- The GFB
- Heights Yoga Project
- Bloom + Lake Creative
- Little Roots LLC
- Bloom and Grow Coffee
- Donnaz Wellness Made EZ
- InBooze
- Boxed Water
- Michigan Center for Holistic Medicine
- Kooistra Chiropractic Clinic
- Clean Juice Gaslight Village
- Samantha Ruth Photography
- Kula Yoga
- My Lovely Muse
- Athleta Gaslight Village
- Norcross Counseling + Wellness
- Pure Haven
- Root Functional Medicine
- Scout & Cellar
- Julia Walker - Financial Services with New York Life
- The Parlour at CityFlatsHotel
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
