Barre on the Blue Bridge raising money for a good cause

The virtual tickets are donation-based and proceeds will go towards Grand Rapids HQ.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Barre Code Grand Rapids is taking over the Blue Bridge to host live-DJ Barre Code class on Monday, Aug. 10. 

Patrons will meet up at 6 p.m. and class will kick off at 7 p.m. -- and it will be live streamed.  

Three of the Barre Code's instructors will take classgoers on a 45-minute journey to sample three class styles and the event will end with a mindful meditation lead by Megan Rader from Kula Yoga.

The virtual tickets are donation-based and proceeds will go towards Grand Rapids HQ. Barre Code has raised more than $1,000 so far.

Ticket cost $15 and sales will stop at 2 p.m.

The Barre Code on the Blue Bridge event is happening in collaboration with:

  • The GFB
  • Heights Yoga Project
  • Bloom + Lake Creative
  • Little Roots LLC
  • Bloom and Grow Coffee
  • Donnaz Wellness Made EZ
  • InBooze
  • Boxed Water
  • Michigan Center for Holistic Medicine
  • Kooistra Chiropractic Clinic
  • Clean Juice Gaslight Village
  • Samantha Ruth Photography
  • Kula Yoga
  • My Lovely Muse
  • Athleta Gaslight Village
  • Norcross Counseling + Wellness
  • Pure Haven
  • Root Functional Medicine
  • Scout & Cellar
  • Julia Walker - Financial Services with New York Life
  • The Parlour at CityFlatsHotel

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

