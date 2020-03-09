Better Breakfasts for Back to School

A healthy and delicious breakfast doesn't have to involve time-consuming prep

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’ve all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it’s especially important for growing children and teens.

With a day of school ahead of them, providing options that give them the steady energy and focus they need is essential.

A breakfast full of protein, healthy fats, and whole grains gets the day started off right for kids of all ages.

Skip the sugary cereals, muffins, pop tarts, and juices. These spike blood sugar and lead to a major crash in energy, focus, and mood right in the middle of your child’s morning lessons.

Focus on protein packed options like eggs, meats, and yogurt (without added sugars and chemicals).

Offer whole grains that provide steady energy, like oatmeal or whole grain waffles with fruit.

Try easy make-ahead options like Energy Bites that allow even the biggest kids to fuel up quickly each morning.

To get the recipe for Dr. Beurken's Energy Bites visit her website.

